[PyeongChang 2018] PyeongChang or Pyongyang? And PyeongChang Station or Jinbu Station?

Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre: Nordic combined, big air snowboard, ski jumping, cross-country skiing, biathlon

Olympic Sliding Centre: Bobsled, luge, skeleton

Yongpyong Alpine Centre: Alpine skiing slalom and giant slalom

Jeongseon Alpine Centre: Alpine skiing downhill, super-g and combined



Gangneung

Gangneung Ice Arena: Figure skating, short track speedskating

Gangneung Oval: Speedskating

Gangneung Curling Centre: Curling

Gangneung Hockey Centre: Hockey

Kwandong Hockey Centre: Hockey



PyeongChang

Phoenix Snow Park: Freestyle skiing, snowboard PyeongChangPhoenix Snow Park: Freestyle skiing, snowboard

As the KTX “bullet train” to Gangwon Province passes through its final stations, visitors to the Olympic Games venue may intuitively choose to disembark at PyeongChang Station. But here is why “PyeongChang 2018” may be the most misleading name for the Winter Olympics in South Korea -- not only does the name sound precariously similar to the capital of North Korea (Pyongyang), PyeongChang only has one Olympics venue: Phoenix Snow Park, where Freestyle Skiing and Snowboard games will take place. PyeongChang Station is not even near the Olympic Stadium where opening and closing ceremonies are to take place.The correct stations for the majority of the Olympic Games are Jinbu and Gangneung stations. PyeongChang Olympic Stadium, where the opening and closing ceremonies will take place, is closer to Jinbu Station, NOT PyeongChang Station. For skating and hockey and all the other games played on ice, the right place to go is Gangneung, which is the final station of the Gyeonggang (Seoul-Gangneung) KTX Line. The “PyeongChang 2018” name almost feels like the biggest prank South Korea has ever played on the rest of the world.Gangneung, the coastal city locals frequent as a holiday destination, has more in the way of entertainment than Jinbu. Not only that, the area has iconic cuisine ranging from quality beef to regional tofu and seafood specialties. Of course, taking the KTX train from Gangneung to Seoul for an urban Korean experience is always an option. From Gangneung to Seoul Station takes two hours, and from Seoul Station, shoppers’ haven Myeong-dong is about 10 minutes by cab, vibrant party district Itaewon and street performers’ district Hongdae are each around 20 minutes’ distance.PyeongChang now is seemingly being referred to side-by-side with the capital city of North Korea, since the North has officially announced it will compete at the Olympics. Pyongyang is unfortunately more well-known to the international media due to the coverage it has received from the communist country’s dogged development of nuclear weapons.Joke memes are already popping up online of people who supposedly got the wrong flight tickets to the land of Kim Jong-un, when all they wanted was a sporty winter vacation. So let us chant: PyeongChang, not Pyongyang.For those who have booked or are booking accommodation in the Olympic cities, the following list will hopefully provide some pointers on where to find lodging.By Lim Jeong-yeo ( kaylalim@heraldcorp.com