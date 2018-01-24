[PyeongChang 2018] PyeongChang or Pyongyang? And PyeongChang Station or Jinbu Station?

|Gangneung Ice Arena (Yonhap)
1. Alight at Jinbu Station
The correct stations for the majority of the Olympic Games are Jinbu and Gangneung stations. PyeongChang Olympic Stadium, where the opening and closing ceremonies will take place, is closer to Jinbu Station, NOT PyeongChang Station. For skating and hockey and all the other games played on ice, the right place to go is Gangneung, which is the final station of the Gyeonggang (Seoul-Gangneung) KTX Line. The “PyeongChang 2018” name almost feels like the biggest prank South Korea has ever played on the rest of the world.
2. Gangneung has more non-Olympic entertainment
Gangneung, the coastal city locals frequent as a holiday destination, has more in the way of entertainment than Jinbu. Not only that, the area has iconic cuisine ranging from quality beef to regional tofu and seafood specialties. Of course, taking the KTX train from Gangneung to Seoul for an urban Korean experience is always an option. From Gangneung to Seoul Station takes two hours, and from Seoul Station, shoppers’ haven Myeong-dong is about 10 minutes by cab, vibrant party district Itaewon and street performers’ district Hongdae are each around 20 minutes’ distance.
3. Is Pyongyang in the South?
PyeongChang now is seemingly being referred to side-by-side with the capital city of North Korea, since the North has officially announced it will compete at the Olympics. Pyongyang is unfortunately more well-known to the international media due to the coverage it has received from the communist country’s dogged development of nuclear weapons.
Joke memes are already popping up online of people who supposedly got the wrong flight tickets to the land of Kim Jong-un, when all they wanted was a sporty winter vacation. So let us chant: PyeongChang, not Pyongyang.
For those who have booked or are booking accommodation in the Olympic cities, the following list will hopefully provide some pointers on where to find lodging.
List of Olympic cities and games
Jinbu Station
Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre: Nordic combined, big air snowboard, ski jumping, cross-country skiing, biathlon
Olympic Sliding Centre: Bobsled, luge, skeleton
Yongpyong Alpine Centre: Alpine skiing slalom and giant slalom
Jeongseon Alpine Centre: Alpine skiing downhill, super-g and combined
Gangneung
Gangneung Ice Arena: Figure skating, short track speedskating
Gangneung Oval: Speedskating
Gangneung Curling Centre: Curling
Gangneung Hockey Centre: Hockey
Kwandong Hockey Centre: Hockey
PyeongChang
Phoenix Snow Park: Freestyle skiing, snowboard
