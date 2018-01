BUSINESS

(LG Hausys)

LG Hausys, a maker of windows, curtain walls and other interior materials, hit a record high in net revenue in 2017, according to the firm Tuesday.The Kospi-listed firm’s net income in 2017 came to 3.26 trillion won ($3.04 billion), up 11.2 percent compared to the previous year. The operating profit reached 133 billion won, down 15.3 percent on-year.This marked the first time that the material arm under the third-largest conglomerate in market cap topped 3 trillion won since the firm has spun off from LG Chem and relisted on the Kospi in April 2009. In the first year of business, the net profit came to 1.66 trillion won.LG Hausys cited increase in sales of window system and insulation panels made of phenolic foam, boasting high capacity to store heat.LG Hausys’ market cap came to 814.3 billion won as of Wednesday morning.By Son Ji-hyoung