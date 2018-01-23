Go to Mobile Version

[Breaking] N. Korea‘s art troupe to perform in Gangneung on eve of Winter Games opening

By Shim Woo-hyun
  • Published : Jan 23, 2018 - 22:35
  • Updated : Jan 23, 2018 - 22:35
A North Korean art troupe will perform at the Gangneung Art Center in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, on Feb. 8 and at the National Theater of Korea Haeoreum Grand Theater in Seoul on Feb. 11.

This photo taken by the Joint Press Corps on Monday shows Hyon Song-wol, the leader of North Korea's advance team, inspecting venues for planned performances by a North Korean art troupe. (Yonhap)

The Ministry of Unification said that North Korea notified the South on Tuesday that it would travel to the destinations via the overland route of Gyeongui Line on Feb. 6 and return to the North on Feb. 12 via the same route.

Earlier, in working level talks on Jan. 15, the North had said it would send its art troupe through Panmunjeom.

