Former K-pop entrepreneur among S. Korean team to arrange Olympic show in NK

A prominent K-pop guru is among South Korea's delegation visiting the North's mountain resort to arrange a joint cultural event to mark the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, a government agency said Tuesday.



The 12-member team arrived in the North on Tuesday for a three-day visit to inspect venues for inter-Korean joint ski training and cultural performance.





A South Korean inspection team arrives at the Donghae Highway Transit Office at the border between South and North Korea on Jan. 23, 2018. (Yonhap)

South Korean rock band YB performs during a concert in Pyongyang in 2002. (Yonhap)

The inclusion of Kim Young-jun, new president and CEO of the state-run Korea Creative Content Agency, in the advance team raised expectation that K-pop songs will be featured in the gala show to be held on the North's scenic Mount Kumgang.Kim, who took office last month, is an expert in K-pop and has a proven track record in the industry. He founded a talent agency in 1995, which managed popular acts, including the rock band YB. He ran the company for 18 years.He is credited with expertise in concert organization and a broad personal network in the entertainment industry.Kim joined in organizing South Korean broadcaster MBC's special show in Pyongyang in 2002, in which YB drew an enthusiastic response from North Koreans.Details of the inter-Korean event will be determined after the inspection is done, with all options open, including K-pop, an official from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said.Kim joined the delegation at the request of the ministry, according to the agency."We will assist the government for inter-Korean cultural exchanges based on our accumulated know-how and capabilities in organizing oversea showcase events for K-pop singers," an official from the agency said.(Yonhap)