Korea Ginseng Corp. opens lifestyle cafe Sapoon Sapoon

|Sapoon Sapoon cafe at Terminal 2 of Incheon Airport (Korea Ginseng Corp.)
The 66-square-meter cafe offers a range of premium coffee including its signature Ginseng-chino made of premium coffee beans and 6-year-old red ginseng roots.
The store is located in the open space next to Gate 234 on the west side of the departure hall on the third floor, which is the Duty Free Shopping Zone of Terminal 2.
To celebrate the opening of Sapoon Sapoon at the new terminal, the cafe has introduced new coffee beans -- Lady Wind and Mr. Earth -- and a portable coffee kit that includes two drip coffee bags. It will also offer cold brew extract sold in sealed cans.
“With the opening of Sapoon Sapoon at Terminal 2, we hope more people around the globe will have opportunities to enjoy Korean red ginseng with a variety of our products,” said an official from Korea Ginseng Corp.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)