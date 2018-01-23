GS convenience store chain set to accept foreign cash payment

BUSINESS

(GS Retail-Yonhap)

GS Retail said Tuesday that payment in foreign currencies will become available at its convenience store chain next month.Cash payment in US dollar, yen, euro and yuan will be available at GS25, one of the three major convenience store chains in Korea.Payment in foreign currencies will be made according to daily exchange rates provided by Shinhan Bank. Exchange commission will be priced and added to the payment by each branch.The service will be test-operated at two GS25 stores in Yeoksam-dong, Seoul before the launch nationwide slated for Feb. 5. The service, however, may not be provided at branches whose operators do not wish to.GS Retail said that it will first stabilize the system in stores located in PyeongChang, the host city of the 2018 Winter Olympics, and tourist hotspots such as Myeong-dong and Jeju Island.By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)