Kim Yoo-jung confirms lead role in upcoming JTBC drama

ENTERTAINMENT

Kim Yoo-jung (Sidus HQ)

Actress Kim Yoo-jung will be back on the small screen with JTBC’s upcoming drama “Clean with Passion for Now” (tentative title).The channel on Tuesday confirmed that Kim will play job-seeker Kil Oh-sol in the webtoon-based drama revolving around a budding romance between Kil and heart-throb Jang Sun-kyul.The story unfolds as Jang, a cleaning business’ CEO obsessed with hygiene, falls in love with Kil, a carefree girl who puts aside “cleanlness” for making everyday living. It has been reported that Ahn Hyo-seob was recently offered the role of Jang.“I hope to deliver Kil’s positive energy and vitality, and maybe clear up their exhaustion as well,” said the actress of her new project.The upcoming drama, which will air sometime in April, will mark Kim’s return to the drama in two years since she starred in KBS2’s hit series “Moonlight Drawn by Clouds” alongside actor Park Bo-gum in October 2016.Kim made her acting debut at the age of 4. She rose to popularity through roles in shows such as “Moon Embracing the Sun” (2012), “May Queen” (2012) and “Angry Mom” (2015).