[Monitor] Medical costs show largest surge in 10 years

The index showed that outpatient medical costs reached 104.94 last year, up 2.6 percent from 2016. This is the highest since Statistics Korea began categorizing outpatient medical costs in 2005, and the largest on-year increase rate since 2007.
Medical examination costs reached 105.87, up 3 percent from the previous year, the highest in 12 years.
According to Statistics Korea, the various types of medical costs used in calculating the CPI cannot be raised independently by organizations, as the prices are fixed by the government.
The government said that the price hikes reflected general prices as well as increases in personnel expenses. (khnews@heraldcorp.com)