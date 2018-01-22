US trade commission to probe into memory devices of Samsung, SK Hynix

BUSINESS

US trade authorities have said they will investigate memory devices made by Samsung Electronics Co., SK Hynix Inc. and several other firms for alleged unfair import trade practices.



The US International Trade Commission said Friday that it has voted to institute an investigation of certain solid state storage drives, stacked electronic components and products containing those memory devices.



The investigation came about two weeks after the U.S.-based firm BiTMICRO, LLC. filed an amended complaint alleging trade violations.



“The amended complaint alleges violations of section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 in the importation into the United States and sale of certain solid state storage drives, stacked electronic components, and products containing same that infringe patents asserted by the complainant,” the commission said in a news release posted on its website.



Other companies identified by the commission as respondents in the investigation include China-based Lenovo Group Ltd., Taiwan‘s ASUSTeK Computer Inc. and the Japanese VAIO Corporation of Azumino, as well as two U.S. firms, Dell and HP.



Under section 337, the commission said it determines whether there is unfair competition in the importation of products into, or their subsequent sale in, the United States.



The commission said it may issue orders barring the importation of certain products into the United States if a violation is found. (Yonhap)