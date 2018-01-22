Most young customers order beer by brand: survey

BUSINESS

(OB)

Young South Koreans tend to stick to a beer brand when dining out, a survey showed Monday.According to a survey of 1,000 people in their 20s by research company IDINCU, nearly 80 percent of the respondents said they regularly order a specific beer when eating out. While 20.5 percent said they drank whatever beer that the wait staff brought for them, 79.5 percent said they ordered a specific brand.The results showed that 54.5 percent chose Cass from Oriental Brewery, a South Korean brewery owned by AB InBev Contents. That was followed by Korean lager Kloud (13.6 percent) from Lotte and Hite (12.2 percent) from HiteJinro.“Drinks, such as beer, which had usually been considered a ‘low-involvement’ product of brand loyalty, are becoming something that can have high customer involvement or preference, similar to electronic goods and smartphones,” said an official from IDINCU.Respondents said they order alcoholic drinks more than 5 out of 10 times when they dine out.As for food that the respondents enjoyed with the beer, most or 72.4 percent said chicken or other fried meat, followed by samgyeobsal, galbi or other grilled meat (13.0 percent), and pizza and pasta (6.4 percent).As for food that they enjoyed with soju, most, or 50.8 percent said grilled meat, followed by Korean-style soups with 19.8 percent and raw fish with 15.4 percent.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)