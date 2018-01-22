[Trending] #HanBiya

NATIONAL

Travel writer and relief worker Han Bi-ya tied the knot with a Dutch relief worker in November, with news on their marriage going viral Monday morning.According to local media reports Sunday, the two held a private ceremony at a Catholic church in Seoul with family and friends. The newlyweds reportedly gave salt and sugar to guests in a gift, signifying they would live as sweet as sugar and savory as salt.Han, the author of best-selling travel books including “Daughter of the Wind: Three and a Half Times Around the Globe on Foot” and “Marching off the Map,” started work as a World Vision Korea Emergency Relief team leader in 2001. Since quitting the position in 2009, she has been working as a principal of the Global Citizenship School run by World Vision from 2011.Han first met her husband in Herat, northern Afghanistan, in 2002 while she was working with World Vision, the reports said.The term “Han Bi-ya” topped Naver’s real-time trending chart Monday morning, while local news outlets shared the news via their social media pages.“Han, better known for her nickname ‘Daughter of the Wind,’ got married last year,” Yonhap News Agency wrote in a Facebook post, sharing a wedding photo with the news article. The post received more than 700 likes in a day.“She has been my role model since I was a kid,” one Facebook user said in the comments.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)