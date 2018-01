NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A convenience store thief has been apprehended by fingerprints left behind on a container of ramen noodles.The suspect was booked without detention Monday for allegedly threatening an employee and stealing 700,000 won ($650) in cash.The alleged thief reportedly frightened the employee and took the cash after eating the ramen in the store, a representative from Busan Jin Police Station said. Police were then able to track him down from the fingerprints on the food container.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)