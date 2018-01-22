[Newsmaker] NK promotes Masik ski resort ahead of S. Korea's inspection

NATIONAL

North Korea on Monday promoted Masikryong Ski Resort, one of its leader Kim Jong-un's signature achievements, one day ahead of a South Korean on-site inspection group's visit there for joint training of non-Olympic national skiers, as part of events related to the upcoming Winter Olympics in the South.



The North completed the extravagant resort in the eastern city of Wonsan in December 2013, under the North Korean leader's instruction, despite the North Korean people's economic hardship.





North Korea`s leader Kim Jong-un visits Masikryong Ski Resort. (Yonhap)

"Masikryong Ski Resort is a world-class one that lacks for nothing," North Korean propaganda website "Today Chosun" said in a story titled, "World-class Masikryong Ski Resort.""The resort is about 14 million square meters in its total area, and has 10 slopes, which are 40 meters to 120 meters wide," the media said. It added that the average length of the slopes is 1,700 meters, with one of them being over 5,000 meters high.The resort is perfectly and superbly equipped for sports, tourism and rest with an environmentally-friendly luxury hotel, various facilities for skiers and a helipad, according to the media.The website also posted a dozen photos showing the resort.As part of inter-Korean agreements related to the North's unexpected participation in the PyeongChang Olympics, which run from Feb. 9-25, a 12-member South Korean group is scheduled to visit the resort on Tuesday. During its three-day stay, the team will inspect facilities for an agreed joint training of South and North Korean skiers. (Yonhap)