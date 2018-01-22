[Weather] Cloudy and snowy

The Korean Meteorological Administration said daily temperatures will be above average, but temperature drops are expected later Monday due to a low pressure trough moving in from China.
|(Yonhap)
Morning and daytime temperatures remain mild, ranging from minus 2 degrees Celsius to 4 C in Seoul, 4 C to 8 C in Busan and 0 C to 6 C in Daegu.
The weather agency said up to 5 millimeters of snow is expected across the country, while Jeju Island could expect up to 20 millimeters of snow.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)