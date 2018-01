[Weather] Cloudy and snowy

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Monday’s skies are expected to be cloudy in general, with snow possible in the afternoon in parts of the country, according to forecasts.The Korean Meteorological Administration said daily temperatures will be above average, but temperature drops are expected later Monday due to a low pressure trough moving in from China.Morning and daytime temperatures remain mild, ranging from minus 2 degrees Celsius to 4 C in Seoul, 4 C to 8 C in Busan and 0 C to 6 C in Daegu.The weather agency said up to 5 millimeters of snow is expected across the country, while Jeju Island could expect up to 20 millimeters of snow.By Bak Se-hwan ( sh@heraldcorp.com