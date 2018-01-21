Three found dead in capsized fishing boat

NATIONAL

Rescue staff stand on the capsized boat at waters off Baengnyeong Island. /(Yonhap)

Three people were found dead in a fishing boat presumed to be from China that capsized off South Korea's west coast, the Coast Guard said Sunday.The Incheon Coast Guard said the boat was found near Baengnyeong Island, just south of the western sea border, at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.The Coast Guard and the Navy sent six vessels, two aircraft and a private rescue boat to the scene. The rescue squad initially faced difficulties entering the ship due to bad weather.The Coast Guard found the bodies of three crewmen in the afternoon after relocating the boat to shallow waters near Baengnyeong Island.The 12-meter boat was nearly submerged when discovered, the Coast Guard said. The name of the boat, written in Chinese characters, had been erased."Considering the shape and structure of the boat, it is presumed to be from China," the Coast Guard said.The agency asked the Chinese authorities to identify the boat and victims. (Yonhap)