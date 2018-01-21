GSK taps Julien Samson as new GM for Seoul office

Samson will replace outgoing GSK Korea general manager Hong Yoo-seok, who has been appointed as the new chief of GSK Canada. It is the first time that a Korean executive has been named the country head of a major North American market at a global pharmaceuticals company.
Prior to joining GSK in 2012, Samson worked at France’s public hospitals and government agencies. At GSK, he most recently headed the marketing of the drugmaker’s global respiratory business in the UK.
Both Samson and Hong will officially assume their new posts from Feb. 1, according to GSK Korea.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)