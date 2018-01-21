Go to Mobile Version

GSK taps Julien Samson as new GM for Seoul office

By Sohn Ji-young
  • Published : Jan 21, 2018 - 15:05
  • Updated : Jan 21, 2018 - 15:05
GlaxoSmithKline has tapped Julien Samson, a vice president who has been leading the company‘s medicine commercialization for global respiratory franchise, as the new general manager of its South Korea office, the company said Sunday.

Samson will replace outgoing GSK Korea general manager Hong Yoo-seok, who has been appointed as the new chief of GSK Canada. It is the first time that a Korean executive has been named the country head of a major North American market at a global pharmaceuticals company. 


Prior to joining GSK in 2012, Samson worked at France’s public hospitals and government agencies. At GSK, he most recently headed the marketing of the drugmaker’s global respiratory business in the UK.

Both Samson and Hong will officially assume their new posts from Feb. 1, according to GSK Korea.

By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)

