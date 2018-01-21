[Photo News] Foreign press tour in Gangwon Province

PRESS TOUR IN GANGWON -- More than 30 foreign correspondents from the US, Asia and Europe joined a press tour hosted by Gangwon Province and The Korea Herald from Friday through Saturday, visiting a host of landmarks of the forthcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
Reporters from international media including the New York Times, BBC, Channel News Asia and TV Tokyo made a tour of Gangwon landmarks such as the Goseong Unification Observatory, DMZ Museum and tech-intensive Euiyaji 5G Village near PyeongChang.
The foreign journalists also attended a press conference on the PyeongChang 2018 Cultural Olympiad, a wealth of cultural events set to be held in the area through February and March, and were offered a preview of the DMZ Art Festa featuring various art performances that will take place from Feb. 4-21.
|Gangwon Gov. Choi Moon-soon
|The DMZ Museum located in Goseong County
|A preview of the DMZ Art Festa opening ceremony
|A preview of the DMZ Art Festa opening ceremony
|Seventh and eighth from the left in the photo, respectively, are Gangwon Gov. Choi Moon-soon and Kim Sung-hwan, former foreign minister and chairman of the Gangwon Art & Culture Foundation.
Photos by Yoon Byung-chan
