Coast Guard searching for victims from capsized fishing boat

NATIONAL

A fishing boat presumed to be from China was found capsized off South Korea's west coast, the Coast Guard said Sunday.



The Incheon Coast Guard said the boat was found near Baengnyeong Island, just south of the western sea border, at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday. Its crewmen were not immediately found.



The Coast Guard and the Navy sent six vessels, two aircraft and a private rescue boat to the scene. The rescue squad is currently facing difficulties in entering the capsized boat due to the bad weather.







The Coast Guard plans to continue the search by relocating the boat to shallow waters near Baengnyeong Island.The 12-meter boat, which is currently moving closer to the island due to tides, was nearly submerged when discovered, the Coast Guard said. The name of the boat was also not immediately identified."We are facing difficulties in identifying the number of crewmen and casualties as we cannot go inside the boat," a Coast Guard official said. "Considering the shape and structure of the boat, it is presumed to be from China." (Yonhap)