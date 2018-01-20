Talks open at Korean Olympic unity meeting in Switzerland

SPORTS

LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- Olympic and government officials from North Korea and South Korea have begun a meeting at the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Switzerland to confirm how they will unite for the Pyeongchang Winter Games next month.



Sports ministers from both countries have joined the session to build on a breakthrough agreement reached Wednesday at their shared border.



They agreed to march together under a Korean unification flag in the Feb. 9 opening ceremony and field a united women's ice hockey team.



It would be the first time both Korean Olympic committees compete in a single team.



The IOC suggested Friday ``more exciting initiatives'' will be decided in the talks.



IOC President Thomas Bach says all parties, including the Pyeongchang organizing committee, held a full day of preparation meetings Friday. (AP)