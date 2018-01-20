[Newsmaker] 5 killed in suspected arson attack in Seoul motel

NATIONAL

Five people were killed and four hospitalized Saturday in an alleged arson attack at a motel in downtown Seoul.



The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at a two-story motel in the Jongno district, according to fire officials. Five people at the motel died, and four were taken to a nearby hospital. Among the injured, two were reportedly in severe condition.



Investigators search around the motel in Jongno District in central Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)

The fire was first reported to the police by a 53-year-old man who claimed to have set it ablaze himself. The person, who works as a delivery man at a nearby restaurant, was arrested on-site. Police said the suspect was inebriated when arrested.Investigators found out that the suspect purchased 10 liters of gas at a nearby gas station. According to statements by witnesses, the man is believed to have carried out the attack in a fit of rage after he was denied use of the motel for being heavily drunk. (Yonhap)