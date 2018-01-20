[Newsmaker] 5 killed in suspected arson attack in Seoul motel

Five people were killed and four hospitalized Saturday in an alleged arson attack at a motel in downtown Seoul.
The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at a two-story motel in the Jongno district, according to fire officials. Five people at the motel died, and four were taken to a nearby hospital. Among the injured, two were reportedly in severe condition.
|Investigators search around the motel in Jongno District in central Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)
The fire was first reported to the police by a 53-year-old man who claimed to have set it ablaze himself. The person, who works as a delivery man at a nearby restaurant, was arrested on-site. Police said the suspect was inebriated when arrested.
Investigators found out that the suspect purchased 10 liters of gas at a nearby gas station. According to statements by witnesses, the man is believed to have carried out the attack in a fit of rage after he was denied use of the motel for being heavily drunk. (Yonhap)