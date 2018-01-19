Seoul sends Pyeongyang list of people to visit Masikryong

NATIONAL

Mashikryong (Yonhap)

The South Korean government on Friday has formed and notified members of a team to be dispatched to survey the Mount Kumgang area and Masikryong Ski Resort in North Korea, where a joint ski training camp for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics will take place.The 12-member team, led by the Unification Ministry’s Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Bureau chief Lee Joo-tae, will travel by land along the eastern coast to stay for three days.Seoul and Pyongyang had announced this week that a joint training exercise of their skiers will take place at Masikryong Ski Resort in North Korea ahead of the games opening next month.The Unification Ministry also said that, earlier in the afternoon, it had agreed to North Korea’s proposal to dispatch an advance team over the weekend to inspect details for its art troupe’s performance during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.(khnews@heraldcorp.com)