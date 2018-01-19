[Photo News] Instilling spirit of science in children

LIFE&STYLE

(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

With the goal of fostering scientists of tomorrow, the National Children’s Science Center was reopened on Dec. 22, providing unique opportunities for young children to easily approach the magic of science through interaction and exploration.Since its opening in 1927 as the nation’s first science museum in Namsan, Seoul, the institute has evolved over time but has remained as a core institute offering a peak into the complex world of science. Today, the National Children’s Science Center is located in the center of Seoul, Jongno.In the three-story building, kids can enjoy five exhibitions, dubbed as playgrounds, which are filled with cutting-edge facilities for activities.From running next to different wild animals to measure the speed of humans, to moving a cyber ball through a maze using your brain waves, children can directly experience different concepts and learn what science is, in easy, fun ways.In a special theater that can accommodate 72 people, visitors can lie down, look far into space and spot constellations screened on the dome-shaped ceiling.On the rooftop are facilities for outdoor activities, such as rock climbing, a greenhouse and astronomical telescopes that appeal to the curiosity of children.A visit to the science center is a great opportunity to trigger inspiration and foster creativity.Photo by Park Hyun-koo (phko@heraldcorp.com)Writing by Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)