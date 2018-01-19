[Photo News] Instilling spirit of science in children

Since its opening in 1927 as the nation’s first science museum in Namsan, Seoul, the institute has evolved over time but has remained as a core institute offering a peak into the complex world of science. Today, the National Children’s Science Center is located in the center of Seoul, Jongno.
In the three-story building, kids can enjoy five exhibitions, dubbed as playgrounds, which are filled with cutting-edge facilities for activities.
From running next to different wild animals to measure the speed of humans, to moving a cyber ball through a maze using your brain waves, children can directly experience different concepts and learn what science is, in easy, fun ways.
In a special theater that can accommodate 72 people, visitors can lie down, look far into space and spot constellations screened on the dome-shaped ceiling.
On the rooftop are facilities for outdoor activities, such as rock climbing, a greenhouse and astronomical telescopes that appeal to the curiosity of children.
A visit to the science center is a great opportunity to trigger inspiration and foster creativity.
Photo by Park Hyun-koo (phko@heraldcorp.com)
Writing by Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)