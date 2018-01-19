[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

LIFE&STYLE

Diners who visit JW Marriott Hotel’s BLT Stake on Wednesday, can experience the Great Toscana Wine Dinner, a set course dinner menu paired with renowned Italian wine.The hotel’s chief sommelier Jeong Ha-bong selected the wines from Toscana’s premium winery Carpineto, which has been selected as the world’s 100 best wines by the prestigious wine magazine Wine Spectator.Six different wines are to offer an exquisite tasting chance to diners. Sommelier Jung said, “Carpineto winery has been producing Toscana region’s premium wine, unique but not aggressive, balanced by elegant tannin structure.” The wine dinner costs 150,000 won. For more information, call BLT Stake at (02) 2276-3330.Courtyard Marriot Seoul Times Square Hotel is offering its visitors the “Snuggle Me” room package, in collaboration with the popular Danish design store brand Flying Tiger Copenhagen.The package is prepared with two options. Both include a deluxe room, a shopper bag and two mug cups. Customers can choose to receive a blanket or an animal doll. The prepared products are all made by Flying Tiger Copenhagen. Users can also benefit from discounts at some restaurants, cafes and shops in Times Square shopping mall, near the hotel, by showing the room key.The package is priced at 149,000 won and is to be offered till the end of February. For inquires or reservations, call (02) 2638-3110.For those seeking a classic hotel wedding, Grand Hyatt Seoul’s first wedding fair will be hosted on Monday 5 p.m. at the hotel’s Grand Ball Room.At the “2018 Grand Hyatt Wedding Collection,” visitors can experience Hyatt Hotel’s new wedding concept for the Asia-Pacific region.The fair involves a wedding show and a dress show, along with an experience program. For reservations and more information, contact (02) 799-8483.Buffet tables laden with strawberries have definitely became a seasonal trend in Korea. InterContinental Seoul Coex, the originator of the strawberry buffet concept, is hosting its strawberry dessert buffet through mid-April.The two fine dining restaurants at the hotel are to introduce lavish pleasures, each with different luxurious concepts: the sky lounge’s “Strawberry Garden” (65,000 won) and the lobby lounge’s “Strawberry Avenue” (51,000 won). The buffets operate from Friday to Sunday in the afternoons.For reservations and inquiries, call InterContinental Seoul Coex Lobby Lounge at (02) 3430-8603 or the Sky Lounge at (02) 3430-8630For the long winter months, Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel’s Aequalis Spa presents treatments specialized for the freezing cold weather.Visitors can experience three types of spa treatments -- for the whole body, face and different parts of the body -- through the end of February. The treatments are designed with the aim of helping clients fight the cold weather and the extreme dryness.Prices for spa treatments start from 161,000 won for one person. For reservations and inquiries, call (02) 2211-1680.