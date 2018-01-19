[Weekender] How to use Incheon Airport’s new terminal

BUSINESS

Shilla Duty Free

Lotte Duty Free

SPC

After nine years of construction, South Korea’s main gateway airport finally opened its sleek new terminal this week.Incheon Airport’s second terminal cost approximately 5 trillion won ($4.7 billion) to build. Armed with smart technologies, its impressive new features are evident from the moment passengers step into the new terminal.By using the Incheon Airport mobile application, passengers can find their way around and locate check-in kiosks and restaurants with the help of augmented reality technology.Starting from self-check-in machines, passengers go through a fully automated departure process, which includes high-tech walk-through face-scanning technology at immigration.After passengers go through immigration and security, they will enter the core of the stylish new terminal, where there is plenty of entertainment on offer.Duty-free stores at Terminal 2, for instance, feature a whole new level of luxury.Three major duty-free store operators -- Shilla, Lotte and Shinsegae -- each offer a different lineup of products with top brands and the latest technology.Shilla Duty Free focuses on cosmetics and perfumes at its 2,100-squre-meter store, with products from 110 brands, such as Estee Lauder, Dior, Lancome, Chanel, SK-II and Sulwhasoo.The store features a digital beauty bar that makes use of LEDs and ICT, such as with a beauty mirror that uses virtual reality technology.Cosmetics and perfumes are key duty-free items as they generate strong revenue. According to data from Incheon Airport, cosmetics and perfumes accounted for 51.1 percent of total duty-free sales of 12.2 trillion won at the airport as of end of 2016. This was followed by bags at 14.1 percent.Lotte Duty Free will handle liquor and tobacco with the world’s largest-scale liquor store. Exclusive liquor products, such as Hennessy Edition Particuliere Cognac and Royal Salute 30 Years Old Flask Edition, are sold here.Boutique-style stores for Ballantine’s, Royal Salute, Hennessy, Johnnie Walker, Philip Morris and KT&G will allow visitors to receive more attention from staff and also try out certain products more easily, the company said.Meanwhile, Shinsegae Duty Free is dedicated to fashion and accessories.Shinsegae is off to a good start, as it has managed to persuade Chanel to return to Incheon Airport. In 2015, the French fashion powerhouse pulled out due to a conflict over commission fees and management. Chanel will sell clothes, accessories and bags.Shinsegae has named its branch a “high boutique street,” which will be lined with global luxury brands including Gucci, Tiffany and Valentino.Shinsegae has also set up Character Zone, a 300-square-meter store that sells character merchandise such as Line Friends, Kakao Friends, Pororo and more.In addition, the new terminal has an array of food and beverage stores.Burger chain Shake Shack has opened its sixth Korean branch at Terminal 2, which is also the largest among five other branches at airports worldwide with 105 seats. The new branch is located on the first basement level and offers a variety of new items including Egg N’ Cheese, Shack Blended Coffee and a dessert called Fly Me to the Shack. Customers can also order at self-order kiosks -- the chain’s first attempt in Korea.SPC runs 22 other eateries at Terminal 2, such as Paris Baguette, Baskin Robbins, Dunkin Donuts and Jamba Juice.For those seeking Korean food, two Michelin-starred South Korean chef Yim Jung-sik has opened the restaurant Pyunghwaok, which will serve Pyongyang-style cold noodles and beef bone soup, among other items.For more diverse options, passengers can visit OurHome’s food courts, which offer Korean, Japanese, Chinese and Vietnamese food, as well as trendy food from a popular food truck brand.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)