NATIONAL

The autmobile involved in the accident(Youtube)

A car crashed into a traffic sign in Gijang, Busan, after the driver’s slipper allegedly stuck on the accelerator pedal, local police reported.The BMW sedan hit a traffic sign at high speed near Busan Premium Outlets at around 7:50 p.m. Thursday. The driver’s right arm was broken and he suffered internal organ damage during the accident. He was sent to a hospital immediately for treatment.The police agency is still investigating to confirm the cause of the accident.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)