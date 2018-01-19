Foreign ministry to work on inducing NK, US into 'dialogue process'

NATIONAL

South Korea will work hard to induce North Korea and the United States into a "dialogue process" based on the peaceful momentum created by the resumption of inter-Korean talks on Pyongyang's participation in the upcoming Winter Olympics, the foreign ministry said Friday.



"We decided to make a contribution to the successful hosting of the PyeongChang Olympics by opening or supporting high-level diplomatic events, while intensifying efforts to secure global understanding and support to have the recent momentum for talks turn into a peaceful resolution of the North's nuclear problem," the ministry said.



"In particular, we emphasized that we will focus our diplomatic capacity on inducing North Korea and the US into a dialogue process so that it could create a virtuous cycle of inter-Korean talks resulting in North Korea-US talks," it added.



Those plans were part of the ministry's 2018 policy direction, jointly reported to Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon along with four other government agencies including, the ministries of defense and unification.





(Yonhap)

On Wednesday, South and North Korea agreed to field a joint women's ice hockey team for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and march together under a "unified Korea" flag at the opening ceremony.The North will send a 230-member cheering squad and a 30-member taekwondo demonstration team to the South. The agreements came after the two Koreas resumed high-level talks last week for the first time in more than two years to discuss Pyongyang's participation in the Feb. 9-25 Winter Games.With around 20 days left before the Olympic Games kick off, government agencies vowed to work together in successfully hosting the sporting event and making it "go beyond PyeongChang toward peace on the Korean Peninsula."The government hopes that a thaw in the long-frozen inter-Korean relations could pave the way for negotiations that would defuse tensions caused by the North's repeated missile and nuclear tests and eventually lead to negotiations to discuss its denuclearization.The ministry still noted that there are concerns that the North could carry out additional provocations and that the resumption of inter-Korean talks could undermine the global sanctions regime against Pyongyang.In recognition of the concerns, the ministry said it will continue to send out a message through the ironclad alliance with the US that the North should stop provocations and resume talks on nuclear issues.It will also try to induce "constructive" roles by China and Russia and other neighbor countries and work hard to enforce existing U.N. resolutions and sanctions against the North through close coordination with the international community."We will seek to enter into a full-fledged dialogue phase going forward while maintaining inter-Korean talks and US-North Korea talks as two major pillars," the ministry said.As leaders of many countries will likely visit South Korea during the period, expectations are growing that the sporting event could be used as a platform for diplomacy, including summit talks on key issues, including North Korea.Asked about preparation for any summit meetings with leaders who are expected to visit South Korea, a foreign ministry official told reporters that relevant arrangements are currently under way.Leaders from more than 20 countries have reportedly decided to come to South Korea. He said it is hard to say exactly how many summits will take place in time for the Olympics, saying things have yet to be finalized.Asked about the media reports that few major neighboring power countries, such as Japan and China, have clearly said that their leaders will come to the South during the period, he said, "Please keep in mind that we have about 20 more days left."Besides the Winter Olympics, the ministry said that it will work hard to step up cooperation with major powers and neighboring countries, while also seeking to diversify its diplomatic portfolio in a way that would maximize national interests. (Yonhap)