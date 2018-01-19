[Breaking] NK offers to send advance team for Olympic art performance

NATIONAL

North Korea informed South Korea on Friday that it will send an advance team over the weekend for a trip by its art troupe to South Korea during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, Seoul officials said.



The North said it will send a seven-member team Saturday to check the venues for its proposed art performances in Seoul and Gangnueng, located some 260 kilometers east of the capital, according to Seoul's unification ministry.





Hyon Song-wol, leader of North Korea`s all-female Moranbong Band(Yonhap)

The delegation will be led by Hyon Song-wol, leader of the all-female Moranbong Band, it added. The band was created by an order of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in July 2012. It features Western-style music and outfits.The ministry said the advance team will use a western land route and stay for two days. It said it will respond to the North's proposal after consideration.In working-level talks with the South held Monday, North Korea agreed to send a 140-member art troupe, consisting of an orchestra, singers and dancers, for concerts in the South.Hyon attended the inter-Korean dialogue held Monday as North Korea's vice chief delegate.The art performances during the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, if held, would mark the first North Korean performances in South Korea since 2002, when Pyongyang sent a cohort of 30 singers and dancers from several music and performance groups to Seoul for a joint event.The art troupe will be part of a North Korean delegation to the Winter Olympics that will also include athletes and high-ranking officials. The PyeongChang Olympics are slated to be held from Feb. 9-25.A series of inter-Korean talks came after Kim Jong-un extended a rare rapprochement to Seoul in his New Year's Day speech following years of nuclear and missile provocations. (Yonhap)