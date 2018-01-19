Korea to cut 120,000 troops by 2022: ministry

NATIONAL

South Korea's military will reduce the number of troops to half a million by 2022 as part of a new round of defense reform, the Ministry of National Defense said Friday.



The mandatory service period of rank-and-file soldiers will be shortened to 18 months in stages from the current 21 months, according to the ministry's report to Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on its 2018 policies.





New Army recruits train at a boot camp in this undated file photo. (Yonhap)

South Korea has 620,000 troops, including 483,000 Army service members, compared to North Korea's 1.1-million armed forces.The left-leaning Moon Jae-in administration has pushed for the so-called defense reform 2.0 aimed at making the nation's military smaller but stronger.It is seeking to expand the employment of civilians for non-combat missions, with more active-duty soldiers assigned to field operations. The number of general-grade officers, currently totaling around 430, will be adjusted. Some expect it to decrease by 70-80.The ministry plans to complete a master plan for military reform by April for speedy legislative procedures.On agreed-upon military dialogue with North Korea, the ministry said it plans to start with working-level talks."(We) are preparing for consultations with a focus on the easing of military tensions and creating peaceful circumstances," it said.One of the most pressing issues is cross-border travels by the North's delegation to next month's PyeongChang Winter Olympics.The ministry also revealed plans to strengthen the alliance with the US against the North and expand its military diplomacy to improve relations with other countries.In a related step, the ministry will update a joint comprehensive counter-missile operation plan with the US, known as the 4D Operational Concept, to detect, disrupt, destroy and defend against North Korean missile threats, including nuclear, chemical and biological warheads.South Korea is scheduled to join the Nimble Titan war game, an international missile defense exercise hosted by the US, to be held in March, May and September, added the ministry."(We) are also pushing for participation in the PSI drills to open in Japan in July this year," it said.PSI stands for Proliferation Security Initiative, which is a global effort that aims to stop trafficking of weapons of mass destruction, their delivery systems, and related materials to and from states and non-state actors of proliferation concern.In the latter half of this year, the second South Korea-US counter-WMD committee meeting will be held in the US.The ministry said it will try to broaden Seoul's defense ties with China, Russia and Southeast Asian countries.Defense Minister Song Young-moo is considering a trip to Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand in January or February. (Yonhap)