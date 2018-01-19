[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekIn the epic finale to the Maze Runner saga, Thomas (Dylan O’Brien) leads his group of escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the questions the Gladers have been asking since they first arrived in the maze.Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt).Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (Gael Garcia Bernal), and together they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.The year is 1987. Former Army Gen. Chun Doo-hwan is in power, and harrowing events follow the torture and death of student activist Park Chong-chul. To cover up the crimes that led to the killing, officials list Park’s cause of death as an unlikely heart attack. Investigator Park Cheo-won (Kim Yoon-seok) fends off reporters, believing cruelty is justified for the sake of bettering the country. Standing opposite is prosecutor Choi Hwan (Ha Jung-woo), who refuses to fall in line with the regime’s attempt to disguise the death as an accident.Kim Ja-hong (Cha Tae-hyun), who has died, finds himself being escorted to the next world by three officials from the afterworld. He is appointed a lawyer, and instructed that everyone must face the seven judges, who rule on a person’s lifelong deeds based on sins such as violence, betrayal, laziness and hurting family, and decide whether they proceed to heaven or hell. Ja-hong and the three officials (Ha Jung-woo, Joo Ji-hoon, Kim Hyang-gi) travel through the afterworld and recall Ja-hong’s time on earth in search of a final conclusion.