Bank robbery suspect arrested on southern island

NATIONAL

Robbed Community Credit Cooperative branch office(Yonhap)

A suspect who took 110 million won ($102,000) from a Community Credit Cooperative branch in Dong-gu, Ulsan, was arrested on Geoje Island, South Gyeongsang Province, seven hours after the alleged crime Thursday.Around 8 a.m. Thursday, the suspect reportedly broke in and took 110 million won from the CCC branch office. He went into the office and threatened an employee. He then tied up the employee with duct tape and stole the money from a safe.Police located a black sedan believed to have been driven by the suspect after the robbery. They arrested the suspect at a motel in Geoje around 2:30 p.m.The stolen 110 million won was still in the suspect’s bag and was safely returned.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)