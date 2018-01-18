Bank robbery suspect arrested on southern island

|Robbed Community Credit Cooperative branch office(Yonhap)
Around 8 a.m. Thursday, the suspect reportedly broke in and took 110 million won from the CCC branch office. He went into the office and threatened an employee. He then tied up the employee with duct tape and stole the money from a safe.
Police located a black sedan believed to have been driven by the suspect after the robbery. They arrested the suspect at a motel in Geoje around 2:30 p.m.
The stolen 110 million won was still in the suspect’s bag and was safely returned.
By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)