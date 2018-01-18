'Bitcoin success story’ sparks debate online

BUSINESS

A screen shows the prices of bitcoin at a virtual currency exchange store in Seoul, South Korea. (Yonhap)

Amid the South Korean government drawing up measures to regulate the recent craze for cryptocurrency, an anonymous post online has sparked heated debate.Last month, an online poster shared his sympathies for a fried chicken restaurant owner and said, “I buy fried chicken with the money I earned through bitcoin trading. It is very easy to earn money if you learn the rules of (cryptocurrency) trading. I feel sorry for the restaurant owner, who keeps his business up and running until the late hours just to sell one more piece of chicken.”That online post has been designated as one that “sparks controversy” and the user was banned from further access to the site. The post implicated an ideology that “one can easily make loads of money in a short time,” which garnered considerable debate from various communities.Many people who jumped into virtual currency trading market more recently are suffering financially just as the government proposes measures at regulation. Some have shared their experiences online and claimed to have “dismantled their door from fury” or to have “thrown a container filled with kimchi,” creating chaos in their homes.Following rumors of the “bitcoin success story” in South Korea, many people have reported depression upon a purportedly flawed realization that “hard work does not bring rewards.”By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)