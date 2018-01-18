Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

[Graphic News] Cryptocurrency app users in South Korea on the rise

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Jan 18, 2018 - 17:39
  • Updated : Jan 18, 2018 - 17:39




The number of cryptocurrency app users in South Korea has increased by 14 times in the last 14 weeks to approximately 2 million users, according to data.

A total of 1.96 million people are estimated to have used cryptocurrency apps on their smartphones, based on app analytics company WiseApp’s analysis of 23,000 Android smartphone users in South Korea.

In addition, the company found that 6.5 percent of bitcoin app users are in their teens, 24 percent in their 20s, 32.7 percent in their 30s, 21 percent in their 40s, and 15.8 percent are 50 and over.




LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114