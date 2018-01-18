Lotte World Mall to open KPOP Museum in February

LIFE&STYLE

(Photo courtesy of Lotte-Yonhap)

The second KPOP Museum is set to open at Lotte World Mall in Jamsil, Seoul, next month.Lotte World Mall said Thursday that prior to the opening, a pop-up event is being held from Wednesday through Jan. 28 at the Atrium on the first floor of the mall.The event titled “Go Back” will feature exhibitions and experiential halls under the theme of music and art popular from the 1950s to 1990s.The first branch of the KPOP Museum opened in April 2015 at Bomun Tourist Complex in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. It was the nation’s first museum to exhibit vast records on the 100-year history of Korean popular music, spanning from music in the Japanese colonial era to contemporary K-pop.The museum to be opened in Jamsil will include an exhibit where visitors can see how music trends in Korea have changed over time. The exhibit will feature artists ranging from the Kim Sisters -- the first Asian female group to make a career in the US -- to Seo Tae-ji, a K-pop icon of the 1990s.By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)