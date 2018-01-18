[PyeongChang 2018] First lady Kim urges support for PyeongChang Paralympic Games

SPORTS

South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook called on the people Thursday to show their support and interest in the Paralympic Games, which will be held in the country, insisting that the success of the preceding Winter Olympic Games depends on the success of the Paralympics.



In a ceremony aimed at promoting the PyeongChang Paralympic Games, Kim said truly perfect Olympic Games depend on the success of the Paralympic Games.



"And true success of the Paralympic Games depends on your interest and purchase of admission tickets," she said.



The Paralympic Games are set to be held from March 9-18 in PyeongChang, which is also the host city of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, slated for Feb. 8-25.





South Korean first lady Kim Jung-soo (5th from R) poses for a photo with athletes and officials at a 50-day countdown event for the PyeongChang Winter Paralympics at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul on Jan. 18, 2018. (Yonhap)

The first lady highlighted the significance of the Paralympic Games, noting the first Paralympic Games were held in Seoul when it hosted the 1988 Summer Olympic Games."The upcoming Paralympics will be the largest in history with 25,000 people, including some 1,500 athletes and officials, from around 50 countries set to take part," she said.Kim said the success of the PyeongChang Paralympic Games will help upgrade her country and its people."The level of human rights protection and welfare for the disabled is one of the gauges to measure the level of a society. The Moon Jae-in government is trying many policy changes to go beyond disabilities and move toward a Republic of Korea where all people live together," the first lady told the ceremony.She said the PyeongChang Olympics and Paralympic Games will be especially historical events with North Korea taking part in both events.North Korea agreed on Wednesday to send a 150-member delegation to the Paralympic Games, in addition to what will likely be a 400-member delegation to the Olympic Games."It has a great meaning in that it will be the first time North Korea takes part in the Winter Paralympic Games," Kim said. (Yonhap)