Jung Joon-young to debut as pro-gamer

ENTERTAINMENT

Kongdoo Co. CEO Seo Kyung-jong (left) and singer-songwriter Jung Joon-young hold up a T-shirt for Team Kongdoo Wednesday. (C9 Entertainment)

Singer-songwriter Jung Joon-young is ready to debut as a professional gamer, having joined Team Kongdoo, a professional gaming team.He will compete as a player of “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” a multiplayer online shooting game.“Jung joined the team Wednesday in an official joining ceremony,” said Jeong’s management agency C9 Entertainment on Thursday.Kongdoo Co.’s CEO Seo Kyung-jong said, “We scouted Jung, valuing his skills and passion as a gamer.”“I certainly know the difference between enjoying a game and playing as a professional,” Jung said. “As I have joined a professional gaming team, I will work on being a player that can contribute to the team.”The singer is well-known for his love of computer games, especially “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,”often mentioning the game in TV shows and interviews.By Im Eun-byel ( silverstar@heraldcorp.com