Jung Joon-young to debut as pro-gamer

He will compete as a player of “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” a multiplayer online shooting game.
“Jung joined the team Wednesday in an official joining ceremony,” said Jeong’s management agency C9 Entertainment on Thursday.
Kongdoo Co.’s CEO Seo Kyung-jong said, “We scouted Jung, valuing his skills and passion as a gamer.”
“I certainly know the difference between enjoying a game and playing as a professional,” Jung said. “As I have joined a professional gaming team, I will work on being a player that can contribute to the team.”
|Kongdoo Co. CEO Seo Kyung-jong (left) and singer-songwriter Jung Joon-young hold up a T-shirt for Team Kongdoo Wednesday. (C9 Entertainment)
The singer is well-known for his love of computer games, especially “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,”often mentioning the game in TV shows and interviews.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)