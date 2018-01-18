Go to Mobile Version

Jung Joon-young to debut as pro-gamer

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Jan 18, 2018 - 16:14
  • Updated : Jan 18, 2018 - 16:14
Singer-songwriter Jung Joon-young is ready to debut as a professional gamer, having joined Team Kongdoo, a professional gaming team.

He will compete as a player of “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” a multiplayer online shooting game.

“Jung joined the team Wednesday in an official joining ceremony,” said Jeong’s management agency C9 Entertainment on Thursday.

Kongdoo Co.’s CEO Seo Kyung-jong said, “We scouted Jung, valuing his skills and passion as a gamer.”

“I certainly know the difference between enjoying a game and playing as a professional,” Jung said. “As I have joined a professional gaming team, I will work on being a player that can contribute to the team.”
 
Kongdoo Co. CEO Seo Kyung-jong (left) and singer-songwriter Jung Joon-young hold up a T-shirt for Team Kongdoo Wednesday. (C9 Entertainment)

The singer is well-known for his love of computer games, especially “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,”often mentioning the game in TV shows and interviews.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)

