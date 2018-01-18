New Incheon airport terminal features unique duty-free shopping, good eats

BUSINESS

The new passenger terminal at Incheon International Airport, which officially began operations Thursday, has been lauded for it high-tech, user-friendly facilities and fine collection of artworks on display, while also catering to the more everyday demands of travelers who want to shop and enjoy good food.



The country's big three duty-free shop operators -- Lotte, Shilla and Shinsegae -- all have stores at the new terminal. They don't directly compete, since each is pitching a different line of products.



Lotte is hosting some 130 brands of alcohol, tobacco and packaged foods at its 1,407-square meter store.



The main selling point for the conglomerate is the sectionalized boutique-style arrangement of six global brands like Ballantine and Royal Salute, the first such attempt in the local industry. A bar for each brand will offer tasting opportunities.



Lotte will also be the first to sell heat-not-burn cigarettes at a South Korean airport. It has set up a smoking room in its tobacco section.





This photo from Shilla Duty Free shows its store in the new passenger terminal at Incheon International Airport. (Yonhap)