[Monitor] Vietnam grows as Korea’s major export destination

South Korea’s exports to Vietnam have been growing, with the size of the trade surplus for Seoul surpassing that with the United States, data from the Korea International Trade Association showed Thursday.
Korea exported $47.7 billion worth of products to Vietnam, accounting for 8.3 percent of the country’s entire outbound shipments.
Vietnam is also quickly catching up with the US as a major export destination, with the export value to Vietnam amounting to 69.7 percent of that to the US for that year. (khnews@heraldcorp.com)