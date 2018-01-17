Businessman, politician, model honored for promoting Korea worldwide

The 34-year-old radiologist and cognitive scientist, adopted at 3 months old from Korea by a French family, represents the sixth constituency for French citizens overseas in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. He is also the president of the France-Korea Friendship Group, a parliamentary organization entrusted with smoothening bilateral political exchanges.
Son-Forget, alongside CJ Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik and Russian model Angelina Danilova, were awarded the 14th Korea Image Awards by the Corea Image Communications Institute on Tuesday for their efforts to promote Korea around the world.
|Participants pose at the 14th Korea Image Award ceremony and reception organized by the Corea Image Communications Institute at InterContinental Seoul Coex on Tuesday. In the picture are award winners Joachim Son-Forget (front row, fifth from left), a Korea-born member of the French National Assembly, CJ Group Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik (front row, fourth from right), Russian model Angelina Danilova (front row, third from right) and corporate executives, diplomats and actors. (Corea Image Communications Institute)
The Frenchman said “France-Korea relations are on the soundest footing,” with a channel for bilateral strategic dialogue and vibrant parliamentary exchanges through the friendship association of more than 50 members, who are “gravely concerned” about security dynamics in the Korean Peninsula.
“We believe that strengthening our bilateral relations is important not only for our two countries, but also in terms of improving multilateralism,” he said.
CJ Group head Sohn, whose company garnered the highest number of votes in an online poll for promoting Korea worldwide, said, “We strive today to enroot Hallyu in the everyday lifestyles and minds of people all over the world. We want to make sure that Hallyu is not just a short-lived fad.”
CJ Group started as a sugar and flour manufacturer in 1953, and ventured into food and beverage through the 1970s and 1980s. It has since entered into pharmaceuticals, media, entertainment, finance and information and communications.
“We are not just targeting the Asian market, but the whole world market,” said the chairman. “Our programs like KCon (an annual K-pop festival held worldwide) and Mnet Asian Music Awards have been popular in the United States, France, Japan, Macau, Singapore and Hong Kong, among many other places. I believe there is still much room to spread Hallyu further afield.”
|Joachim Son-Forget (center), a member of the French National Assembly representing French citizens abroad, speaks alongside CJ Group Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik (left) and Russian model Angelina Danilova at the 14th Korea Image Award ceremony and reception organized by the Corea Image Communications Institute at the InterContinental Seoul Coex on Tuesday. (Corea Image Communications Institute)
Danilova, who rose to fame through her Instagram account, which has over 600,000 followers, has appeared in many television shows, dramas, movies and music videos. She has introduced different aspects of the Korean culture through social media, sharing her life and the country’s unique lifestyle, cuisines and tourist attractions.
“Young Russians are largely drawn to Korea through K-pop, which has become a global craze. They are interested in where their favorite musicians and dancers come from, and what that culture is about,” she said.
The three winners received their awards during CICI Korea 2018 hosted by CICI at InterContinental Seoul Coex. Former Korean Prime Minister Han Seung-soo, Lee Hee-beom, head of the organizing committee for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, 70 ambassadors and diplomats, corporate executives and celebrities were among some 700 guests attending the gala event. The evening’s program included a piano performance by Son-Forget, a performance by guitarist Kwon Chung-goo and the Verdiani Gukak Ensemble, and a performance by singer Sohn Ye-rim.
