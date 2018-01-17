Businessman, politician, model honored for promoting Korea worldwide

Participants pose at the 14th Korea Image Award ceremony and reception organized by the Corea Image Communications Institute at InterContinental Seoul Coex on Tuesday. In the picture are award winners Joachim Son-Forget (front row, fifth from left), a Korea-born member of the French National Assembly, CJ Group Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik (front row, fourth from right), Russian model Angelina Danilova (front row, third from right) and corporate executives, diplomats and actors. (Corea Image Communications Institute)