Gangnam expat center offers legal counselling By Published : Jan 18, 2018 - 10:15

Updated : Jan 18, 2018 - 10:15



Yeoksam Global Village Center will hold free monthly legal consultations for foreign residents of Korea.



The consultations run from 10 a.m. to noon on the last Tuesday of each month. There is no charge.



To sign up for a consultation, email annykor@gangnam.go.kr to register or visit the center in person, with your name, phone number and a brief outline of the question you would like to discuss.



The consultations cover labor law such as wage appeals and illegal dismissals, immigration law, immigration law, licensing and civil disputes.



Consultations take place at the center’s building near Gangnam Station. Visit global.seoul.go.kr/yeoksam or call (02) 3453-9038 for more information.



