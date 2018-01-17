Camarata seeks Faure singers

LIFE&STYLE

Camarata Music Company is inviting singers to join its chorale for a concert to perform Faure’s Requiem and Ramirez’ “Misa Criolla.”



Faure’s Requiem will be performed with orchestra and harp.



“Rather than the ‘scary death music’ that is usually associated with requiem masses, this is more about hope, love, and beauty, the way Faure intended it,” CMC said in a release.



“Misa Criolla” is upbeat, with a traditional Latin rhythm, and will be performed with Latin-American guitars and percussion.



The first rehearsal will be on Jan. 28 at Talitha Koum rehearsal Hall in Haebangchon. The concert date has not been confirmed but is expected to be in late April.



A registration fee applies. Visit camaratamusic.com for more information.



