Gwangju center offers student internships

LIFE&STYLE

Gwangju International Center is taking applications for its spring internship program for international students.



Interns will be required to support GIC programs such as international exchanges, youth services and tourism research, from March 19 to July 27.



Successful applicants will be given medical insurance, training, meals and a monthly stipend of 650,000 won ($610).



The program is open to postgraduates and final-year undergraduates with TOPIK level 3 and native or near native English or Chinese skills. Applications should be submitted by midnight on Jan. 28, and interviews will be held from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1.



For more information on the program and how to apply, visit eng.gic.or.kr.



(paulkerry@heraldcorp.com)