Court awards W100m to airline passenger for burns from spilling of instant noodle soup

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A Seoul court on Wednesday ordered Asiana Airlines and one of its flight attendants to jointly pay a passenger about 100 million won ($93,569) for inflicting burns on her body by accidentally pouring instant noodle soup on her.The passenger, who is surnamed Chang and worked as a fashion model, was on her way to Paris from Incheon in a business class seat on March 17, 2014, when the flight attendant spilled the noodle soup. She suffered second and third-degree burns from her lower belly to her thigh and private parts.Chang filed the suit the following year demanding about 2 million won in damages.She claimed in the suit that the flight wasn't equipped with emergency supplies such as burn gauze, so she had to rely on ointment, a bag of ice and a few Tylenol tablets until she reached Paris.Chang also claimed that it would be difficult to fully recover even if she underwent skin graft surgeries for the next 10 years and that the burns on her private parts made it difficult for her to have a normal married life because of potential problems with pregnancy and delivery.The airline claimed that the accident happened because Chang knocked the tray on which the noodle soup was placed by mistake and said that it provided her with emergency treatment in accordance with instructions from a doctor on the flight.On Wednesday, the Seoul Eastern District Court ruled in favor of Chang and ordered that the airline and the flight attendant jointly pay her a total of 109.6 million won in damages. (Yonhap)