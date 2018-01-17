Michelin-starred chef opens restaurant at Incheon airport's new terminal

BUSINESS

INCHEON -- A two Michelin-starred chef will open a Korean restaurant in the new passenger terminal of Incheon airport, the country's main gateway, this week, he said Wednesday.



Pyunghwaok, located in the second terminal of Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, will be unveiled to the public Thursday in line with the official launch of operations of the new terminal.



"The launch of Pyungwhaok embodies my goal to let the world better know about the excellence of Korean cuisine," Yim Jung-sik, chief director of the restaurant, said during a press conference held at the new restaurant.





Interior of Pyunghwaok (Yonhap)

The restaurant mainly serves Pyongyang-style cold noodles, called "naengmyun" in Korean, and a spicy version of a beef bone soup called "gomtang."Yim is a Michelin-starred chef who also operates the Korean fine dining restaurant Jungsik in Seoul and New York.Jungsik's Seoul location was added to the second edition of the Michelin Guide for Seoul 2018 as a two-star eatery.His flagship store in Manhattan also has had two Michelin stars since 2014. The guide, published by the French tiremaker, bestows two stars to dining places it deems worthy of a detour for excellent cuisine. (Yonhap)