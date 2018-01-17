FMs of 20 countries support inter-Korean talks, diplomatic efforts

NATIONAL

VANCOUVER -- Foreign ministers of 20 countries, including the United States, South Korea and Canada, on Tuesday expressed their support for ongoing inter-Korean talks, hoping that they will lead to steady eased tensions going forward.



They also underlined the importance of diplomatic efforts to resolve the North's nuclear issue and agreed to take unilateral sanctions and diplomatic actions that go beyond United Nations' resolutions.



They issued a statement after holding a meeting here to discuss North Korea issues. The so-called Vancouver meeting jointly hosted by the US and Canada brought together countries that fought alongside South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War. Japan and a few other countries joined the event.





US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Japanese FM Taro Kono and South Korean FM Kang Kyung-hwa (Yonhap)

"The meeting on North Korea vows to support progress in inter-Korean dialogue in hopes that it leads to sustained easing of tensions," the statement said. "Participants at the North Korea meeting agreed that a diplomatic solution is both essential and possible."The meeting comes amid ongoing inter-Korean talks that resumed after years of hiatus to discuss North Korea's participation in next month's Winter Olympics in the South.It followed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's overture for talks on the matter as he expressed a willingness to send a delegation to the sports event in a rare peaceful step after continued missile and nuclear tests in recent years.While supporting eased tensions on the Korean Peninsula, the ministers vowed to push for sanctions and pressure to compel the North to give up its nuclear ambitions and that it would be tougher than multiple resolutions against the North by the U.N Security Council."Participants in the North Korea meeting agree to consider unilateral sanctions and further diplomatic actions that go beyond U.N. resolutions," the statement said."They commit to building global cooperation to effectively implement sanctions and prevent proliferation financing, including from criminal activities and cyber operations," it added.They vowed, among other things, to counter the North's illegal activities, such as maritime smuggling, apparently referring to recent reports that North Korea engaged in ship-to-ship transfer of oil products. China and Russia are suspected of having beeninvolved.US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who co-hosted the meeting along with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, told reporters that the sustained cessation of threatening activities is necessary for talks with the North.Tillerson noted that it is time to talk to North Korea though the communist country should take the first step to express its intention for any dialogue.He also said that the US does not want a nuclear-armed North Korea, adding there is no difference between Washington and Seoul in their approach to dealing with the reclusive state. (Yonhap)