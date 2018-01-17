NK berates Moon again over remarks on sanctions

NATIONAL

North Korea on Wednesday harshly condemned South Korean President Moon Jae-in again for his latest remarks on unwavering sanctions on North Korea's nuclear development, irrespective of inter-Korean dialogue, calling them "stupid and nasty words."



During a New Year press conference on Jan. 10, Moon expressed thanks to US President Donald Trump, saying that the inter-Korean talks that opened the previous day might have been an effect of US-led international sanctions and pressure on the North for its nuclear development. He also said Seoul will continue to keep pace with pressure and sanctions by the international community until the North Korean nuclear issue is resolved. The minister-level talks were held to discuss the North's participation in the upcoming Winter Olympics in the South Korean alpine town of PyeongChang.



"We can never pass over the South Korean leader's remarks that offended us and openly laid his vicious mind bare at a time when the two Koreas just took their first step to improve their relations," the Rodong Sinmun, the North's ruling Workers' Party daily newspaper, said in a commentary titled, "Inappropriate Behavior That Pours Cold Water on Dialogue."





President Moon Jae-in holds a New Year press conference at the presidential office in Seoul on Jan. 10, 2018. (Yonhap)

"Each word, uttered by Moon, well shows his pathetic mind trying to curry favor with the US," the paper censured."The South Korean authorities should not make a misjudgment. We'll make efforts to better inter-Korean ties, but never overlook undiscerning acts against them," the daily said.Earlier, other North Korean news outlets, including the Korean Central News Agency, released stories carrying the same tone of criticism.The Wednesday slander came out ahead of vice minister-level inter-Korean talks on the Olympics and other issues of mutual interest later the same day. (Yonhap)