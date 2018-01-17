Arrest warrant issued for former key presidential aides

NATIONAL

A Seoul court issued arrest warrant Wednesday for one of the closest former aides to erstwhile President Lee Myung-bak for taking illegal funds from the state intelligence agency.



Kim Paik-joon received a total of more than 400 million won ($375,000) from the National Intelligence Service while serving as senior secretary for administrative affairs to Lee between 2008 and 2012, according to prosecutors.



They are apparently looking into whether the former president is involved in the illicit use of NIS funds.





Kim Paik-joon, left, and Kim Jin-mo. (Yonhap)

The Seoul Central District Court also issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for Kim Jin-mo, who served as presidential secretary for civil affairs from 2009-2011 for a similar charge.The arrest of the two is expected to help speed up prosecutors'investigation into whether the former president demanded money from the NIS or was aware of the agency's offering of such funds.A former senior NIS official told prosecutors earlier that he reported to Lee that the spy agency gave money from its off-book special operations fund to Kim.If confirmed, the statement from Kim Joo-sung, who was chief of the agency's planning and coordination office from 2008-2010, raises the possibility that the former president will face prosecutors' interrogation. (Yonhap)