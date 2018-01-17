[Weather] Free public transport in Seoul amid thick smog

The free public transit program -- first implemented last year and initiated on Jan. 14 due to air pollution -- is part of the capital city’s measures to fight air pollution, which also include limiting car use and temporarily shutting down government building parking lots.
|A view of Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
A thick layer of smog that mostly came from China is expected to envelope the capital city and parts of the midwestern regions, including the Chungcheong provinces.
Rain or light snow is forecast in Gangwon Province, the eastern coastal area, Chungcheong provinces and Jeju. Temperatures will remain at zero degrees Celsius in Seoul, Incheon and Chengju in the morning, while daytime highs are expected to be above freezing across the country.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)