Apple to launch 1st retail shop in South Korea

BUSINESS

Apple Korea said Wednesday it will open its first full-fledged retail shop in South Korea this month to help customers buy, repair and experience iPhones and other Apple products.



The first shop in South Korea will open on Garosugil in the affluent southern district of Gangnam in Seoul on Jan. 27, Apple said on its website.





The store will open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.Consumers will be able to try out iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads, MacBooks and other Apple products, and visit the Genius Grove for repairs while attending training sessions for the use of Apple gadgets at the store.Apple said it has been working with mobile carriers, including SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus so users can register and set up their mobile phones at the store.Apple began replacing iPhone batteries early this month as hundreds of thousands of South Korean iPhone users filed a suit over allegations the tech giant intentionally slowed down older iPhones to push users to buy new models. (Yonhap)