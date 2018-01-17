NK's denuclearization remains unwavering goal: S. Korean FM

NATIONAL

WASHINGTON -- South Korea remains committed to the goal of denuclearizing North Korea even as they discuss the North's participation in the upcoming Winter Olympics, Seoul's top diplomat said Tuesday.



Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha made the remark at a foreign ministers' meeting in Vancouver, Canada, where 20 nations gathered to address the threat posed by North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.



She noted the timing of the meeting, which followed last week's inter-Korean talks that resulted in the North's agreement to send a delegation to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in the South next month.



"While we endeavor to make the most of the new opening in inter-Korean dialogue, we are well aware that sustained improvements in inter-Korean relations cannot take place without advances in efforts to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue, and vice versa," she said, according to a transcript of her remarks.





This photo of The Canadian Press, released via AP, shows South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (L) with Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland in Vancouver, Canada, on Jan. 15, 2018. (Yonhap)

"The two tracks must be pursued in complementarity," she continued. "Denuclearization is a fundamental element of a lasting peace on the Korean peninsula. Thus, as we endeavor to engage the North before, during and perhaps beyond PyeongChang, we do so in clear sight of the denuclearization imperative."While many have welcomed the resumption of dialogue, critics have expressed skepticism it will lead to a change in North Korea's provocative behavior. They argue the North is simply trying to win concessions and ease the international sanctions regime over its nuclear and missile tests.Kang said that sanctions and pressure through close global coordination have been showing their effect in bringing the reclusive state out for talks."I believe the two tools -- tough sanctions and pressure on the one hand, and the offer of a different, brighter future on the other -- has worked hand in hand. Indeed, the concerted efforts of the international community has begun to bear fruit," she said."We should take note that the North has come back to inter-Korean dialogue for its participation in the Winter Games, as evidence and observations accumulate to show that sanctions and pressure are beginning to take effect," she added.The minister emphasized that the Seoul government will remain committed to working together with the international community to make the Korean Peninsula nuclear-free."The complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization of North Korea remains the unwavering goal of the Korean government and the international community," Kang stressed. "As long as North Korea continues down the path of nuclear development, sanctions will remain in place, and Korea will continue to work closely with the international community to force a change of course on North Korea."South Korea will work to find "realistic and effective ways" to restart denuclearization talks at the earliest possible date, she added. (Yonhap)