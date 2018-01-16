S. Korea, Mongolia seek cooperation against air pollution

NATIONAL

South Korea's Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said Tuesday his administration is willing to support Mongolia's efforts to reduce air pollution in its capital city.



In meeting with Lee here, Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh said his government's most urgent task is to resolve the air pollution issue in Ulaanbaatar and requested South Korea's support, according to Lee's office.





Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh (left) and Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon clink glasses in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Lee replied that he understands Mongolia's position, as South Korea has a similar problem.He proposed that the two sides explore a "specific resolution" to the issue, including the possibility of dispatching South Korean experts.The leaders agreed to hold the third joint committee meeting between the two nations in Mongolia in the first quarter of this year to discuss follow-up measures to what was discussed in their talks.

They also stressed the need for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and a peaceful resolution to the North Korean nuclear issue.



Khurelsukh welcomed inter-Korean talks on the North's participation in next month's PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



He was quoted as telling Lee that Mongolia will continue to support the South Korean government's policy on the North Korean nuclear issue.



South Korea also hopes to expand partnerships with Mongolia in such sectors as natural resources, energy, transportation and infrastructure.



Their relations have constantly improved since they forged diplomatic ties in 1990.



More than 160,000 people exchanged visits last year alone. (Yonhap)